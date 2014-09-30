版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 30日 星期二 21:06 BJT

BRIEF-Switzerland's Sastre bids for Austria's Schlumberger

Sept 30 Schlumberger AG : * Says Sastre publishes takeover offer * Says Sastre offers 22.19 EUR per ordinary share, 13.284 EUR per preference

share * Says offer period for sastre's bid runs from September 30 to November 15 Source text for Eikon (in German only):
