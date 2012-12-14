版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Schlumberger down in premarket after outlook

NEW YORK Dec 14 Schlumberger NV : * Down 2 percent to $71.11 in premarket after outlook

