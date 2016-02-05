EU clears acquisition of Cameron by Schlumberger

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
BRUSSELS Feb 5 The European Union executive on Friday cleared the purchase of equipment maker Cameron International Corp by Schlumberger, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider.
Reuters exclusively reported in January that the deal would be waved through. This is the second-biggest tie-up in the energy services after Halliburton's proposed takeover for Baker Hughes of about $35 billion.
"The proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given the very limited overlaps between the companies' activities and the modest increment in market shares brought about by the transaction," the European Commission said in a statement.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Robert-Jan Bartunek)
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.