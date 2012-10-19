版本:
Schlumberger profit rises on international strength

Oct 19 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday, lifted by its strength outside the volatile North American market and its exposure to the offshore drilling boom.

Third-quarter net income rose 9 percent to $1.42 billion, or $1.07 per share, from $1.30 billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 11 percent to $10.61 billion.

