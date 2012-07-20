Schlumberger profit rises with international growth

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
July 20 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, posted a rise in quarterly profit as revenue piles up outside North America and deepwater activity comes surging back.
Schlumberger said on Friday that its second-quarter net profit had risen 5 percent to $1.4 billion, or $1.05 per share, from $1.34 billion, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.