Schlumberger profit rises with international growth

July 20 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, posted a rise in quarterly profit as revenue piles up outside North America and deepwater activity comes surging back.

Schlumberger said on Friday that its second-quarter net profit had risen 5 percent to $1.4 billion, or $1.05 per share, from $1.34 billion, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.