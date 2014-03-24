Schlumberger expects 'strong' Q1 earnings bump

BRIEF-Amyris makes develomental progress in its healthy sweetener product technology
* Amyris Inc - made significant progress in development of its healthy sweetener product technology and expects industrial production to occur in 2018
NEW ORLEANS, March 24 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, said on Monday it expects first-quarter earnings to be much higher than in the same period last year.
The positive outlook came despite cold, wintry weather in North America and Russia that dented demand for the company's drilling, completion and other services for oil and natural gas producers.
Analysts expected first-quarter earnings of $1.22 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company earned $1.01 per share in the first quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Amyris Inc - made significant progress in development of its healthy sweetener product technology and expects industrial production to occur in 2018
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - additional medicare Part D plan sponsor has added auryxia to medicare Part D plan formularies, effective June 1, 2017
* Says company also announced its updated guidance for 2017, including Q2 of 2017