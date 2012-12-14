版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 21:26 BJT

Schlumberger says lower drilling activity to hit 4th-qtr profit

Dec 14 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, said fourth-quarter earnings would be hurt by weaker-than-expected drilling activity in North America and continued delays in contracts in Europe and Africa.

The combined impact on profit is estimated to be in the range of 5 cents to 7 cents per share in the fourth quarter, Schlumberger said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐