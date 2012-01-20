UPDATE 1-Schlumberger profit jumps on strong demand

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt expands share repurchase plan by $1 bln
* Mallinckrodt Plc board expands company's share repurchase plan by $1.0 billion; company announces results of 2017 annual general meeting
Jan 20 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly profit on strong activity in its land and offshore operations.
Fourth-quarter net profit rose to $1.42 billion, or $1.05 per share, from $1.04 billion, or 76 cents per share, a year before.
Revenue rose about 21 percent to $11 billion.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb expands focus on precision medicine with investment and planned collaboration with GRAIL on blood-based cancer screening
* Home Bancshares Inc and Centennial Bank announce completion of the acquisition of the Bank Of Commerce