公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 20日 星期五

UPDATE 1-Schlumberger profit jumps on strong demand

Jan 20 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly profit on strong activity in its land and offshore operations.

Fourth-quarter net profit rose to $1.42 billion, or $1.05 per share, from $1.04 billion, or 76 cents per share, a year before.

Revenue rose about 21 percent to $11 billion.

