Schlumberger, Cameron International form subsea joint venture

Nov 15 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, and oilfield equipment maker Cameron International Corp said they will create a joint venture to make products, systems and services for the subsea oil and gas market.

Cameron, which will manage the joint venture, will contribute its existing subsea business and receive $600 million from Schlumberger. Schlumberger will contribute its Framo, Surveillance, Flow Assurance and Power and Controls businesses.