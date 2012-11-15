版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 20:07 BJT

Schlumberger, Cameron International form subsea joint venture

Nov 15 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, and oilfield equipment maker Cameron International Corp said they will create a joint venture to make products, systems and services for the subsea oil and gas market.

Cameron, which will manage the joint venture, will contribute its existing subsea business and receive $600 million from Schlumberger. Schlumberger will contribute its Framo, Surveillance, Flow Assurance and Power and Controls businesses.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐