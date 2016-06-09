Schlumberger says Lund joins as a director, not CEO

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
OSLO, June 9 Helge Lund, the former CEO of energy companies Statoil and BG, has become a director of oil services firm Schlumberger, the company said on Thursday.
Schlumberger denied a Wall Street Journal report that Lund had been appointed the chief executive of the company.
"Paal Kibsgaard remains the chief executive," a spokeswoman for the company told Reuters, adding that Lund had been appointed as a director. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Keith Weir)
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
