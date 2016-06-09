版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 21:35 BJT

Helge Lund appointed new CEO of Schlumberger-Wall Street Journal

OSLO, June 9 Helge Lund, the former CEO of oil companies Statoil and BG, has been appointed the new chief executive of oil services firm Schlumberger, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, without naming sources.

Schlumberger said in a filing to the U.S. SEC dated June 1 that Lund had been appointed a director of the company.

Schlumberger was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Keith Weir)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐