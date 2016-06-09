Helge Lund appointed new CEO of Schlumberger-Wall Street Journal

OSLO, June 9 Helge Lund, the former CEO of oil companies Statoil and BG, has been appointed the new chief executive of oil services firm Schlumberger, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, without naming sources.

Schlumberger said in a filing to the U.S. SEC dated June 1 that Lund had been appointed a director of the company.

