Schlumberger betting on slight recovery in N.America demand

| July 17
July 17 Schlumberger NV is betting on an
uptick in demand for oilfield services in North America, a
market that has been battered by a steep drop in oil prices.
The world's No.1 oilfield services company would carry
"slightly more" costs in the current quarter to "be ready for
growth in activity", CEO Paal Kibsgaard said on a post-earnings
call on Friday.
"We believe we are getting close to bottom," he said, but
warned he couldn't be a "100 percent certain" of higher activity
in the fourth quarter, or even the first quarter of 2016.
Swift cost cuts have helped Schlumberger offset revenue
declines caused by a 50 percent fall in global crude prices
since June 2014. The cuts helped the company report a
better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Thursday.
"(The cost cuts give) them a little room to play the
'wait-and-see' game to see if these North American markets
actually can gather some steam," said Tigress Financial Partners
analyst Philip Van Deusen.
Schlumberger said it expects a "slow increase" in land
drilling and completion activity in North America in the second
half of the year, but it does not expect pricing to pick up any
time soon.
The company has cut 20,000 jobs, or 15 percent of its
workforce this year. Schlumberger said on Friday it did not plan
to lay off more people.
"If they didn't think that there would be some recovery,
they probably would let some people go," said Griffin Securities
analyst Kevin Simpson.
However, analysts warned that higher labor and other costs
would eat into third-quarter margins.
"If the rebound doesn't come as expected, that naturally
would lead to an eroding of bottom line for SLB," said Raymond
James analyst Praveen Narra.
Evercore ISI analyst James West said he expects margins in
North America to fall by 22.5 percent in the third quarter,
steeper than the 20 percent fall recorded in the second quarter
ended June 30.
Job cuts, combined with new technology sales and efficient
supply chain management, have helped Schlumberger fare better in
the latest oil price downturn than in the 2009 oil shock,
analysts said.
Schlumberger's North American margins fell 37 percent in the
first half of the year, compared with as much as 72 percent in
the first half of 2009. International margins have slipped about
18 percent so far this year, compared with a 73 percent slump in
the first half of 2009.
