UPDATE 3-Schlumberger sees prudence as new normal for U.S. shale oil

March 23 The U.S. shale oil industry may have
forever abandoned its heavy-spending ways in the face of sliding
crude prices, Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1
oilfield services provider, said on Monday.
Spending cuts already announced by producers - to the tune
of 25 to 60 percent - have dropped the rig count by 45 percent
since late 2014, and output will soon decline or flatten out so
prices can recover, Schlumberger Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard
said.
U.S. oil prices have fallen by 50 percent since June
to below $50 per barrel as growing supplies of tight oil from
shale and oil sands in North America overwhelm weak global
demand.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has
refrained from cutting output to lift prices, a move Kibsgaard
said may be part of an effort to test the resilience of higher
cost producers.
At the time of $100 oil, some highly-leveraged U.S. players
were known for their intensive capex budgets. That has changed.
"Going forward, we believe financial prudence, where
investments are limited to the cash flow generated by
production, will be the new normal for U.S. tight-oil
developments," he said at the Scotia Howard Weil Energy
conference in New Orleans.
Outside of North America, Schlumberger expects the oil and
gas industry's international spending on exploration and
production to drop by 10 to 15 percent in 2015, continuing a
trend seen last year.
He said this is related to a "sharp reduction" in deepwater
exploration activity that could delay the sanctioning of new
developments, adding that the company is seeing lower activity
and pricing pressure in the Gulf of Mexico.
That means, he said, "the global oil market is clearly
heading for a tightening ... in the second half of this year."
The rebalancing would come in part from less supply but also
stronger demand in a market currently oversupplied by about 1
million barrels per day.
Schlumberger, which has seen its share price fall by about a
third since July, would be positioned to take advantage of any
uptick in demand for its range of oilfield services, from
drilling to fracking, Kibsgaard said.
He emphasized that Schlumberger has been generating more
free cashflow than its two main competitors, Halliburton Co
and Baker Hughes Inc, which are in the process
of merging.
But he also acknowledged that the industry is going through
a rocky downturn.
"In the short term, activity visibility still remains
limited as many of our customers are making drastic and
sometimes unpredictable cuts to protect margins and cash flow,"
he said.
