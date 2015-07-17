UPDATE 1-QUOTEBOX-Schlumberger CEO: pricing weak for rest of the year

(Adds comments on Halliburton and Baker Hughes merger)
July 17 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's
No. 1 oilfield services provider, expects little improvement in
pricing levels in the near future as customers continue to keep
a tight lid on budgets, it said on a conference call on Friday.
The company on Thursday reported a quarterly profit well
ahead of expectations as it managed to cut cost of revenue by
more than a fifth, softening the impact of reduced global
drilling activity.
Schlumberger, which provides drilling technology and
equipment to oil and gas companies, expects exploration and
production investment in North America to fall by more than 35
percent versus its forecast, in April, of a 30 percent drop.
Here is a selection of comments from chief executive Paal
Kibsgaard from Friday's conference call:
"The dramatic reduction in activity in US land has created a
massive capacity oversupply in the service industry with pricing
quickly plummeting to unsustainable levels, in particular for
pressure pumping."
"There's going to be a further impact of pricing in the
second half of the year. We haven't seen the full impact of
that."
"There will be little to no improvement in pricing levels in
North America and hence the market will still remain very
challenging for the foreseeable future."
"On the supply side of the oil market, the global market
share battle between OPEC and the high cost producers is still
playing out with the first signs of flattening North America
production starting to show."
"We do expect that any improvement in oil prices in the
second half of the year will potentially lead to increased
investment levels in 2016, both for exploration and development
related activity."
"We are prepared to carry slightly more cost into Q3 and
this is not a significant part. Now, I can't say 100 percent
certain that (growth is) going to come in Q4 or Q1, but what
we're saying is that we believe we are getting close to bottom."
On offshore projects: "Going forward in terms of sanctioning
new projects, I think it's going to be very important for the
industry to be able to ... come up with technical solutions and
field development plans that significantly reduces cost per
barrel."
"We have fully exited Iran. When the sanctions are lifted
and when it is permissible, we will evaluate going back in."
On Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc
merger: "It's a bit difficult for me to say what the impact is.
That's more of a customer question, right? It obviously creates
a bit of uncertainty from our customers, firstly, is the
transaction going to go through?"
"I think it creates uncertainty from the customer side as to
how they go about awarding in tender situation and it has
probably also led to potentially slightly lower rate of
tendering in this part of the cycle."
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath, Kanika Sikka, Amrutha Gayathri
and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)