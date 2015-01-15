Schlumberger revenue rises 6 pct

ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
Jan 15 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by efficiency improvements in North America and resilient drilling activity in the Middle East and Asia.
Revenue rose to $12.64 billion from $11.91 billion.
Net income attributable to the Houston, Texas-based company fell to $302 million, or 23 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.66 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.
Schlumberger, which provides drilling technology and equipment, said last month it would take a $1 billion charge in the fourth quarter as it cuts jobs and trims its seismic business in response to falling oil prices. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
May 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth likely rebounded in April and wages increased, pointing to a further tightening in labor market conditions that could pave the way for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.