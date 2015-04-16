CORRECTED-Schlumberger to cut 11,000 more jobs, profit falls 38.8 pct

(Corrects headline and story to clarify that the company cut a further 11,000, not 2,000, jobs)

April 16 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, reported a 38.8 percent drop in quarterly profit and said it would cut a further 11,000 jobs, blaming the fall in drilling activity, particularly in North America.

Net income attributable to Schlumberger fell to $975 million, or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.59 billion, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 9 percent to $10.25 billion.

The company said it now plans to cut 11,000 more jobs in addition to the 9,000 job cuts announced in January. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)