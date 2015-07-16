UPDATE 2-Schlumberger profit beats estimates as cost cuts pay off

* 2nd-qtr EPS $0.88 vs est. $0.79
* Cost of revenue falls 23 pct
* N.American rig count may now be touching the bottom - CEO
(Adds CEO and analyst comments, details about results)
By Darshana Sankararaman and Sneha Banerjee
July 16 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's
No.1 oilfield services provider, reported a bigger-than-expected
quarterly profit as its cost-cutting efforts helped soften the
impact of reduced global drilling activity.
Schlumberger, which provides drilling technology and
equipment to oil and gas companies, now expects exploration and
production investment in North America to fall by more than 35
percent.
The company in April forecast North American E&P spending to
drop more than 30 percent.
"We believe that the North American rig count may now be
touching the bottom, and that a slow increase in both land
drilling and completion activity could occur in the second half
of the year," Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard said in a
statement.
According to weekly data published by Baker Hughes Inc
last week, U.S. energy firms added five oil rigs, the
second straight week of increases and a sign drillers were ready
to return to the well pad.
"We do see some activity improvement (in North America)
although we do think that activity improvement will be limited,"
Evercore ISI analyst James West said.
"I think if we saw oil prices at $65-$70 per barrel brent,
then we would see some type of improvement in activity
particularly in North America and likely some stabilisation in
the international markets, which should lead to an improvement
in activity next year," West said.
Brent oil closed at $57.50 per barrel on Thursday.
Schlumberger, which is less exposed to North America than
rivals Baker Hughes and Halliburton Co, said revenue
from the region fell nearly 39 percent in the second quarter.
Revenue from the international business, which accounts for
two-thirds of total revenue, fell 19 percent.
Cost of revenue fell 23 percent to $7.12 billion in the
quarter ended June 30, from a year earlier.
The company earned 88 cents per share, handily beating the
average analyst estimate of 79 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Schlumberger under CEO Kibsgaard has cut 20,000 jobs in 2015
and scaled back spending in response to weak crude
prices.
Shares of Schlumberger rose 1.3 percent to $85 in extended
trading.
Through Thursday's close of $83.89, Schlumberger's shares
had fallen 1.7 percent this year, compared with a nearly 8
percent fall in the Dow Jones U.S. oil equipment and services
companies index. .
(Editing by Maju Samuel)