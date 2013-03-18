BRIEF-Schlumberger CEO says Q1 N.America activity below expectations

March 18 Schlumberger NV :
* CEO says international unconventional resource plays to
become more
meaningful in 2nd half of this decade
* CEO says Saudi Arabia rig count set to reach around 170 by
end of 2013 - text
of speech
* CEO says says expects to generate $600 million in revenue in
Iraq this year,
with good profitability - text of speech
* CEO says strongest growth in China to come from offshore
areas and complex
conventional land projects - speech
* CEO says Q1 North America activity below expectations as
customers reactivate
fewer rigs than expected - speech
* CEO says sees negative pricing pressure in many North America
product lines,
reinforcing unclear outlook on land
* CEO says Gulf of Mexico activity temporarily impacted by
delay with
replacement of subsea connector bolts