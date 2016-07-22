Schlumberger sees oil supply deficit if demand growth holds

July 22 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No. 1 oilfield services provider, said it expects a "significant global supply deficit" of crude oil, assuming steady growth in demand, given the sharp decline in spending on exploration and production.

Energy companies have halved their E&P budgets since oil prices began their slump in June 2014, scaling back drilling to focus on the most prolific oil fields, a strategy called high-grading.

"As the opportunities for activity high-grading are exhausted, we should see a further acceleration in the global production decline," Schlumberger Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard said on an earnings conference call on Friday.

The company reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit for the second quarter on Thursday. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)