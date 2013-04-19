UPDATE 1-International operations boost Schlumberger revenue

* Q1 adj EPS $1.01 vs est. $0.99
* Revenue rises 7.6 pct to $10.67 billion
* Says outlook for North America remains uncertain
April 19 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's
largest oilfield services company, reported a profit that topped
analysts' estimates for the sixth straight quarter, helped by
robust drilling activity outside North America.
The company, which reported a 7.6 percent rise in
first-quarter revenue on Friday, said it continued to see strong
and consistent growth in regions such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq,
China and Australia but the outlook for North America was
uncertain.
Schlumberger said there had been no improvement in dry gas
drilling in North America, despite significant drawdowns on
inventories.
Weak natural gas prices have made drilling for the fuel
uneconomic, bringing down the prices oilfield service companies
charge for services such as pressure pumping.
Schlumberger, which generated roughly two-thirds of its 2012
revenue from its international operations, is better insulated
from the drilling slowdown in North America than rivals
Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc.
Baker Hughes, the world's third-largest oilfield services
provider, reported a 30 percent fall in profit on Friday, citing
weak drilling activity in North America.
Schlumberger said strong activity in Canada and solid
results from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico had partially offset
weakness in U.S. land drilling.
"International strength, in combination with resilience to
challenging market conditions in North America, led to solid
performance in the first quarter," Chief Executive Paal
Kibsgaard said in a statement.
Although natural gas prices rose 15 percent in the
first quarter, drilling has not bounced back as gas producers
have trimmed exploration budgets for 2013.
Schlumberger warned last month that North American activity
was weaker than expected in the first quarter as U.S. drillers
returned to work at a slower pace than expected.
Net income fell 3.3 percent to $1.26 billion, or 94 cents
per share, for the quarter ended March 31. Profit, excluding
items, was $1.01 per share. Revenue rose to $10.67 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of 99 cents per share on
revenue of $10.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Schlumberger shares closed at $71 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.