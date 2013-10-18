版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 18日 星期五 18:10 BJT

Schlumberger profit rises 20 pct as global drilling booms

Oct 18 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit as global drilling activity remained buoyant.

Net income rose to $1.71 billion, or $1.29 per share, in the third quarter, from $1.42 billion, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 11 percent to $11.61 billion.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐