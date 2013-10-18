Schlumberger profit rises 20 pct as global drilling booms

Oct 18 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit as global drilling activity remained buoyant.

Net income rose to $1.71 billion, or $1.29 per share, in the third quarter, from $1.42 billion, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 11 percent to $11.61 billion.