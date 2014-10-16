Schlumberger profit rises on improving oilfield demand

BRIEF-Alk-Abello says co's Acarizax has been approved in Canada
* Co's house dust mite sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet, Acarizax has been approved in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 16 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, reported a 13 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by strong drilling activity in North America and robust growth in its international business.
Net income attributable to the Houston, Texas-based company rose to $1.95 billion, or $1.49 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.72 billion, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier..
Revenue rose 9 percent to $12.65 billion. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty and Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Co's house dust mite sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet, Acarizax has been approved in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 4 Vanguard Group Chief Executive Officer Bill McNabb said on Thursday that Morgan Stanley had decided to stop selling its mutual funds because the largest U.S. brokerage by salesforce wants "to be compensated for being on their platform in one way or another, and that's something we just won't do."
NEW YORK, May 4Strong investor demand is allowing US private equity firms to use increasingly large second-lien loans to maximize the amount of debt and leverage that they can raise to finance buyouts such as financial software provider Misys.