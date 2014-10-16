UPDATE 2-Schlumberger profit beats on resilient North American drilling

* 3rd-qtr profit $1.49/share, vs estimate of $1.46
* Total revenue rises 9 pct to $12.65 bln
* Reports strong drilling activity in North America
* Revenue from U.S. operations, a third of total, up 18 pct
* Shares up 1.5 pct at $92 after market
By Shubhankar Chakravorty
Oct 16 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's
largest oilfield services company, posted a third-quarter profit
that beat estimates for at least the ninth consecutive quarter,
helped by strong drilling activity in North America.
Schlumberger, which provides drilling technology and
equipment, well construction services and seismic surveys for
oil and natural gas companies, said revenue from its U.S.
operations rose 18 percent to $4.26 billion in the quarter,
accounting for a third of total revenue.
Revenue from the company's international business rose 5
percent to $8.31 billion, as its resilient Middle East and Asia
businesses trumped "significant headwinds" in Northern Iraq and
sanctions against Russia, Schlumberger said.
Schlumberger, which drills with Rosneft on the
island of Sakhalin, had warned in August that sanctions against
Russia would hurt its third-quarter profit by as much as 3 cents
per share. [ID:ID:nL4N0QI44G]
The company has the lowest exposure to North America among
the big four oilfield service providers, which include
Halliburton Co, Baker Hughes Inc and Weatherford
International Plc.
Baker Hughes reported a lower-than-expected profit for the
first time in five quarters earlier on Thursday, as political
tensions in Libya and Iraq and a sharp fall in drilling in the
Gulf of Mexico hurt margins.
Baker Hughes said its clients would reconsider projects if
oil prices fell to and remained at $75 per barrel for a few
months.
Ample supply and weak demand have hit oil prices in recent
months. Global benchmark Brent crude futures rose to
$84.49 a barrel on Thursday, after falling to $83 earlier, off
nearly 28 percent from a June high.
U.S. crude prices also rose to $82.83 a barrel after
falling to a two-year low of $80 a barrel.
Schlumberger's shares have lost over a fifth of their value
in the past three months, mirroring a fall in global oil prices,
while Baker Hughes' stock has declined 30 percent.
"Weakening oil prices really don't have an impact on
services companies' results. Outside of sentiment issues that
affect the stock, it doesn't influence the companies," Societe
Generale analyst Edward Muztafago said.
Net income attributable to Houston, Texas-based Schlumberger
rose to $1.95 billion, or $1.49 per share, in the third quarter
ended Sept. 30, from $1.72 billion, or $1.29 per share, a year
earlier..
Total revenue rose 9 percent to $12.65 billion.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.46 per share on
revenue of $12.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Schlumberger shares closed up 1.6 percent at $90.64 on the
New York Stock Exchange. They rose about 1.5 percent to $92 in
after market trading.
(Additional reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by
Simon Jennings)