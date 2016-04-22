Schlumberger warns of "significant" revenue drop amid oil slump

April 22 Schlumberger Ltd said it expected a "significant" fall in second-quarter revenue as it scales back operations in Venezuela due to payment problems, and a prolonged slump in oil prices continues to keep activity subdued.

Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard warned of a "sequential percentage fall in revenue in Q2 similar to what we saw in Q1."

The world's No.1 oilfield services provider reported a 16 percent fall in first-quarter revenue from the prior quarter.

The forecast excludes revenue added by Cameron International Corp's acquisition, which Schlumberger closed earlier this month, Kibsgaard said. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)