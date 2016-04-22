UPDATE 1-Schlumberger warns of "significant" revenue drop amid oil slump

(Adds details, background)
April 22 Schlumberger Ltd said it
expected a "significant" fall in second-quarter revenue as it
scales back operations in Venezuela due to payment problems, and
a prolonged slump in oil prices continues to keep activity
subdued.
Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard warned of a "sequential
percentage fall in revenue in Q2 similar to what we saw in Q1."
The world's No.1 oilfield services provider reported a 16
percent fall in first-quarter revenue from the prior quarter.
The forecast excludes revenue added by Cameron International
Corp's acquisition, which Schlumberger closed earlier this
month, Kibsgaard said on a post-earnings call.
The company expects second-quarter revenue at Cameron to be
flat from the first quarter.
Shares of Schlumberger, which reported a slightly
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, were up less
than 1 percent at $80.96 in morning trade on the New York Stock
Exchange.
A 60 percent fall in oil prices since mid-June has prompted
oil producers to severely curtail spending as they struggle to
cope with dwindling cash flows, weighing on demand for services
provided by Schlumberger and others.
"Our industry is now in the deepest financial crisis on
record, with profitability and cash flow at unsustainable levels
for most oil and gas operators," Kibsgaard said on the call.
More than 50 North American oil and gas producers have
entered bankruptcy since early 2015, according to a Reuters
review of regulatory filings and data, while others are bracing
for the biggest cuts yet to their bank loans.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)