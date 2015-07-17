版本:
Schlumberger says to look at Iran return after sanctions lifted

July 17 Schlumberger NV, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, said it will look at operating in Iran once the sanctions are lifted.

"When the sanctions are lifted and when it is permissible, we will evaluate going back in," Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard said on a post-earnings call.

Iran's agreement with major world powers to curtail its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions opens up the world's fourth-largest oil reserves, second-largest natural gas reserves and an 80 million population to multinationals. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

