BRIEF-Schlumberger sees no U.S. natgas drilling recovery this year

Jan 18 Schlumberger NV : * CEO says does not see a significant recovery in U.S. natural gas drilling

this year * CEO says lower rig activity in North America to create further pressure on

service margins there * CEO says expects US land rig count to rise by 100 to 150 rigs in Q1, based on

customer feedback * CEO says Saudi Arabia to add rigs in 2013, anticipating 160 operating there

by end of 2013 versus 134 at end-2012 * CEO says still aiming for double-digit growth in EPS in 2013, assuming no

major setbacks in North America, elsewhere