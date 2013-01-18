BRIEF-Schlumberger sees no U.S. natgas drilling recovery this year

BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
Jan 18 Schlumberger NV : * CEO says does not see a significant recovery in U.S. natural gas drilling
this year * CEO says lower rig activity in North America to create further pressure on
service margins there * CEO says expects US land rig count to rise by 100 to 150 rigs in Q1, based on
customer feedback * CEO says Saudi Arabia to add rigs in 2013, anticipating 160 operating there
by end of 2013 versus 134 at end-2012 * CEO says still aiming for double-digit growth in EPS in 2013, assuming no
major setbacks in North America, elsewhere
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
* U.S. Bankruptcy court for southern district of Indiana approved co's initiation of process to liquidate assets of company commencing on April 8