Schlumberger to withdraw expat managers from Russia - Bloomberg

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
Sept 30 Oilfield services provider Schlumberger NV is withdrawing employees who are U.S. and European Union citizens from Russia, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
The Texas-based company will pull out about 20 mid-level and senior managers, a person with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1otZaFE)
The company was not immediately available for comment.
In August, Schlumberger became the first U.S. company to say that its quarterly earnings will be affected by U.S. and EU sanctions against Russia.
The company, which drills with Rosneft on the island of Sakhalin, gets about 4-5 percent of its annual revenue from Russia, which amounts to about $2.2 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.