UPDATE 1-Schlumberger to withdraw expat managers from Russia - Bloomberg

Sept 30 Oilfield services provider Schlumberger NV is withdrawing employees who are U.S. and European Union citizens from Russia, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The Texas-based company will pull out about 20 mid-level and senior managers, a person with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1otZaFE)

A Schlumberger spokesman declined comment.

In August, Schlumberger became the first U.S. company to say that its quarterly earnings would be affected by U.S. and EU sanctions against Russia.

The company, which drills with Rosneft on the island of Sakhalin, gets about 4-5 percent of its annual revenue from Russia, which amounts to about $2.2 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)