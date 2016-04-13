UPDATE 2-Schlumberger to limit Venezuela operations on payment problems

(Adds denial by state oil company PDVSA)
April 12 Oilfield services provider Schlumberger
Ltd said it would reduce its operations in Venezuela due
to payment problems, a further sign of the cash crunch facing
the OPEC nation because of weak oil markets.
Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, the exclusive operator
of the country's oilfields, has built up billions of dollars in
unpaid bills to service providers as a result of cash-flow
problems.
"Schlumberger appreciates the efforts of its main customer
in the country to find alternative payment solutions and remains
fully committed to supporting the Venezuelan exploration and
production industry," the company said in a statement.
"However, Schlumberger is unable to increase its accounts
receivable balances beyond their current level."
The company said the reduction will take place through this
month, allowing for a safe wind-down of operations.
Schlumberger in 2013 gave PDVSA a $1 billion credit line to
allow it to continue delivering services despite the
accumulating debts. It took a $49 million loss last year due to
Venezuela's currency devaluation and another $472 million in
2014 for the same reason.
PDVSA in a statement said it "categorically denies
information reflected in certain international media regarding a
supposed reduction in operations by services firm Schlumberger,
Ltd."
It added that "additional work required by the corporation
will be distributed to other companies that provide similar
services," without elaborating.
A slew of major U.S. corporations have taken sizeable
writedowns for their Venezuela operations due primarily to a
steadily weakening currency.
Schlumberger, which in March forecast a 15 percent drop in
first-quarter revenue from the fourth, reaffirmed the $6.5
billion forecast on Tuesday. Houston-based Schlumberger's shares
were up 2.3 percent at $75.55 in extended trading.
