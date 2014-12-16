版本:
BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach to finish open-ended selling process for distribution activities

Dec 16Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :

* Said on Monday had decided to finish open-ended selling process for distribution activities in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria

* Said that from Board of Directors' perspective the offered purchase price for the distribution activities did not reflect the value of the affected distribution activities

* Said that restructuring programme would continue to be implemented, reorganisation is progressing

