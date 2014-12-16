版本:
2014年 12月 16日

BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach's CFO Hans-Juergen Wiecha to step down

Dec 16Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :

* Announced on Monday that CFO Hans-Juergen Wiecha would step down from his responsibilities for the company on Feb. 28, 2015 in mutual agreement

