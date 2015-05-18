Schmolz+Bickenbach may cut 2015 profit forecast -Handelsblatt

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
BERLIN May 18 Swiss steel group Schmolz+Bickenbach will probably cut its forecast for 2015 full-year profit, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday, without citing the source of the information.
The newspaper said Schmolz+Bickenbach was now expecting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 200 million euros ($226.94 million) this year and might publish the new target on Tuesday together with first-quarter results.
Two months ago, the company's expectation was for 2015 core profit of between 210 million euros and 250 million euros.
Schmolz+Bickenbach may trim its outlook partly as a result of the impact of the sale of a business subsidiary and also the loss of several managers, Handelsblatt said.
Schmolz+Bickenbach was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.8813 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.