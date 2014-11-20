BRIEF-Schmolz&Bickenbach Q3 revenue up 5 pct to 823.5 mln euros

Nov 20 Schmolz&Bickenbach AG :

* Says adjusted EBITDA increases 50.8 pct to 60.0 million euros in the third quarter of 2014 (Q3 2013: 39.8 million euros)

* Says Q3 positive bottom line with net income of 10.6 million euros(Q3 2013: net loss of 25.6 million euros)

* Says Q3 sales volume up 1.8 pct and revenue increased by 5 pct

* Says guidance for FY adjusted EBITDA revised upwards

* Says Q3 revenue increased to 823.5 million euros(Q3 2013: 784.2 million euros)

* Says now expects an adjusted EBITDA of 245 million euros - 255 million euros for the fiscal year 2014

* Says expects FY revenue to increase by around 1 pct - 2 pct (previous estimate: 2 pct -5 pct) compared to the prior year