BRIEF-Schmolz&Bickenbach reports H1 revenue of EUR 1.73 bln

Aug 21 Schmolz&Bickenbach AG :
* Adjusted EBITDA increases 51.2% to EUR 73.8 million in the
second quarter of
2014 (Q2 2013: EUR 48.8 million)
* Says Q2 net income EUR 22.8 million (Q2 2013: net loss of EUR
11.2 million)
* Says sales volume grows 4.5% in the second quarter of 2014;
revenue down 1.7%
due to ongoing low price level
* Says remains cautiously optimistic for fiscal year 2014 as a
whole
* Says H1 revenue EUR 1.73 billion versus EUR 1.74 billion year
ago
* Says H1 net income EUR 35.2 million versus net loss EUR -18.9
million year
ago
* Says sees FY adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 210 million and
EUR 230 million
(hitherto: between EUR 190 million and EUR 230 million)
* Source text-bit.ly/1pMLo4N
