Schmolz+Bickenbach chairman throws in the towel-paper

* Zehnder said Renova to dominate next shareholder
meeting-paper
* Vekselberg acquired 20.46 pct stake on Friday
* Power struggle with main shareholder has lasted months
ZURICH, June 30 Swiss steelmaker
Schmolz+Bickenbach's chairman acknowledged that Russian tycoon
Viktor Vekselberg had won a long-running power struggle over the
indebted firm, in a statement published in a newspaper on
Sunday.
"There will be a new general meeting and a new board of
directors with (Vekselberg's) Renova as dominating shareholder.
I will be gone then," Chairman Hans-Rudolf Zehnder told Swiss
newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag.
Schmolz+Bickenbach could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Vekselberg, through investment vehicle Renova, acquired a
20.46 percent stake in Schmolz+Bickenbach on Friday from the
group Schmolz+Bickenbach GmbH & Co KG (S+B KG), descendents of
the company's founders who have been fighting with the board of
directors over a restructuring for months.
Renova and S+B KG now hold a combined stake of 40.46
percent, which forces Vekselberg under Swiss law to submit an
offer to buy the remaining shares in Schmolz+Bickenbach. Renova
said it did not want to increase its stake further and hoped
existing shareholders would keep their shares.
S+B KG said on Saturday the commercial registry office in
Lucerne had granted its request to block any new entries to the
steelmaker's share register with regard to decisions taken at
Friday's shareholder meeting.
That means the board of directors and re-elected chairman
Zehnder will not be able to execute a 330 million Swiss franc
($348.8 million) rights issue approved by shareholders on
Friday.
Another major shareholder in Schmolz+Bickenbach, board
member Gerold Buettiker's Gebuka, had obtained a court order
ahead of the shareholder meeting, allowing S+B KG to only vote
with 20.46 percent of shares instead of the 40.46 percent it
owned at the time because the remaining 20 percent are tied into
a shareholders' agreement with Gebuka.
S+B KG said the fact it could only vote with about half of
its shares had a decisive influence on the outcome of the
shareholders' votes on Friday.
($1 = 0.9462 Swiss francs)
