版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 21日 星期三 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Schneider Electric and Autodesk team up for building lifecycle management

Jan 21 Schneider Electric :

* Schneider Electric and Autodesk Inc announce the signature of a memorandum of understanding

* Companies plan to collaborate to enhance current practices for building lifecycle management based on Building Information Modeling (BIM)

* MOU to combine Schneider's knowledge of electrical distribution, energy and building management solutions with Autodesk's portfolio of BIM-based design and construction software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
