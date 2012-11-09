COLUMN-Fighting off the counterrevolution

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 9 The conventional wisdom has
arrived: 2012 was a status quo election. President Barack Obama
was reelected. Democrats continue to have a majority in the
Senate. Republicans still control the House. Only two states
changed their presidential votes from 2008 to 2012 (North
Carolina and Indiana). Six billion dollars were spent and almost
nothing changed!
The conventional wisdom is wrong. Things have indeed
changed. Voters came out to defend the revolution of 2008. They
rejected a return to the old order.
The status quo candidate in this election was Republican
presidential nominee Mitt Romney. Romney represented the old
order that's been in power since 1980: the Reagan regime with
its power base of older white men. Bill Clinton, the only
Democrat to win the White House during that regime, tried to
make accommodations with it. They impeached him.
All that changed with the revolution of 2008. The New
America, led by Obama, came to power. It was a movement of young
people, working women, African-Americans, Latinos,
Asian-Americans, union members, liberals, gays and other groups
that had long been denied power.
A revolution always faces a counterrevolution. When the
Bolsheviks came to power in Russia, they immediately faced a
counterrevolution led by the White Army, which was fighting to
defend the Czarist regime. When the Obama movement came to power
in 2009, a counterrevolution sprang up immediately: the Tea
Party. The Tea Party enjoyed a big victory in 2010 when it
gained power in Congress and nearly killed health care reform.
Tuesday, the New America defeated the forces of reaction.
There were some doubts about whether the 2008 majority would
show up again. Many Democrats were disappointed in Obama and
frustrated by his inability to deliver the hope and change he
promised. But they did show up.
What drove them to the polls this time was not hope but fear
- fear that the Tea Party Republicans would take over the
country. Obama continued to draw strong support from women,
gays, African-Americans, Latinos, Asian-Americans, liberals and
union members. In some cases (Latinos, Asian-Americans, gays),
Obama did better than he did in 2008. His big loss was among
white men (from 41 percent in 2008 to 35 percent this year).
They're the old regime.
The White Army was routed. It retreated to Siberia - in this
case, the House of Representatives, where Republicans retained
their majority. Why did Republicans hold on to the House?
Because the House is fortified against change. House incumbents
are difficult to defeat. Their challengers are mostly unknown.
Moreover, most state legislatures are controlled by Republicans,
and they used their power over redistricting to protect
Republican incumbents.
It's hard to call this a status quo election when so many
Americans are dissatisfied with the status quo. In the network
exit poll, more than 75 percent of voters described the nation's
economy as bad. A majority said the country is seriously off on
the wrong track. Only a quarter said they were better off than
they were four years ago.
How did Obama escape blame? Votes blamed President George W.
Bush - the old regime - more than Obama for the nation's
economic problems (53 to 38 percent). The revolution is not
finished. It must go on.
Will we see change? Sure. We're getting more and more
evidence every day. House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) has
signaled a willingness to make a deal on taxes ("We're ready to
be led"). High-income taxpayers will very likely see their taxes
go up. The new health care law has been protected from repeal.
Former Republican Party chairman Haley Barbour is now calling on
Republicans to support immigration reform. If they don't, the
whole country could go the way of California, where Latino
voting power has reduced Republicans to a powerless minority.
The country will not go over the fiscal cliff. Obama has
vowed not to let that happen, and Republicans in Congress know
it would throw the country back into recession. Obama doesn't
have to face the voters again. They do.
Before this year, same-sex marriage had been rejected by
voters 32 times. This year, it was approved by voters in all
four states where it was on the ballot. It should now be
possible for Obama to break the logjam and peel off some
Republican support for tax reform, energy legislation and debt
reduction.
Karl Rove was the Admiral Alexander Kolchak of the effort to
hold back change, the supreme commander of the
Counterrevolutionary forces. His American Crossroads Super PAC
spent more than $100 million on attack ads. According to the
Sunlight Foundation, only 1.0 percent of the candidates
supported by his committee won. That is one of the lowest
returns on investment of any independent spending group.
The Bolsheviks shot Kolchak. Rove was lucky. He just got
humiliated on national TV.
Why did Democrats win? It certainly wasn't the economy. It
was the demography, stupid. Mainstream America is changing.
Message to Republicans: Deal with it.