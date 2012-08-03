Schneider sensor unit sale attracts 2 offers -report

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 16
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
PARIS Aug 3 French engineering company Schneider Electric has received two offers in a second round of bidding for its U.S.-based sensors subsidiary, daily Les Echos said on Friday.
Chipmaker Avago Technologies and a consortium comprising private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and PAI Partners placed the bids for Schneider's Custom Sensors & Technologies unit (CST), the paper said, citing sources.
The offer made by Avago appeared to be leading, it said.
Schneider could not immediately be reached for comment.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that Schneider - which postponed the sale of the unit last year amid financial market turmoil - had received initial-round bids, mostly from private equity firms, for CST, which could be worth about 1 billion euros
The subsidiary makes sensors for the automotive, aeronautics, transportation, energy and infrastructure industries. The business has about 4,700 employees worldwide and posted 2011 sales of $660 million, according to the company's website
* Mexican silver mining equities vs peso: http://reut.rs/2kpRxZX
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Lenovo Group Ltd Chairman Yang Yuanqing on Thursday said the company was on track to turn around its mobile phone business in the October-December quarter of 2017, or by the end of the business year through March 2018 at the latest.