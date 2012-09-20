版本:
New Issue-Schneider Electric sells $800 mln notes

Sept 20 Schneider Electric SA on
Thursday sold $800 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Barclays, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, and RBS were the active
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA 

AMT $800 MLN    COUPON 2.95 PCT    MATURITY    09/27/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.734   FIRST PAY   03/27/2013 
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 2.981 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/27/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 120 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

