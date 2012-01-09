UPDATE 1-Schnitzer Steel Q1 beats Wall Street View

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
* Q2 EPS $0.25 vs est $0.23/shr
* Q2 rev rises 20 pct to $812 mln
Jan 9 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc , which makes recycled ferrous metal products, posted first-quarter results that beat market estimates helped by strong volumes in metals recycling business and higher car purchases in auto parts business.
However, the Portland, Oregon-based company said global economic concerns slowed down customer buying patterns during the quarter pressuring sales prices.
Revenue from the company's metals recycling business rose 20 percent while revenue from its auto parts business rose 26 percent.
September-November net profit from continuing operations more than halved to $7 million, or 25 cents a share, from $18 million, or 64 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $812 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 23 cents a share on revenue of $790.27 million.
Shares of the company, valued at $1.19 billion, closed at $43.70 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell in the fourth quarter, as revenue in most business lines declined in the wake of a dramatic balance sheet downsizing at Latin America's largest independent investment bank.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar at national conclave on mines and minerals 2017 in New Delhi. 11:30 am: India Ratings briefs media on macroeconomic