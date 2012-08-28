Schnitzer Steel to lay off 300 people

Aug 28 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, which makes recycled ferrous metal products, said it will reduce its workforce by about 7 percent, as falling prices hit profits.

The company, which will cut 300 jobs, expects to break even on an adjusted basis, excluding restructuring charges of about 12 cents per share, in the current quarter.

Analysts are expecting fourth-quarter profit of 24 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.