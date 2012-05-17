UPDATE 1-Schnitzer Steel sees margin pressure on higher costs

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc said margins have compressed in the current quarter on higher costs for raw materials and freights.
The company sees sales volumes in its steel manufacturing business falling slightly, compared with the second quarter. Prices and utilization are expected to be in line with the quarter.
Ferrous sales volumes are expected to be in line with the second quarter figure of 1.4 million tons, the company, which manufactures and exports recycled ferrous metal products, said in a statement.
Schnitzer Steel expects a rise of 5 percent to 10 percent in non-ferrous selling prices and a 10 percent to 15 percent fall in non-ferrous volumes.
The company's shares, which have lost 46 percent of their value over the past year, closed at $32.34 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.