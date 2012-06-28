UPDATE 1-Schnitzer's profit falls on lower prices at largest unit

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
June 28 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, which makes recycled ferrous metal products, reported a 66 percent drop in third-quarter profit, hurt by lower selling prices at its largest segment and high raw material costs.
Third-quarter earnings from continuing operations fell to $11 million, or 40 cents per share, from $33 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.
Schnitzer Steel, whose peers include Steel Dynamics , AK Steel Holding Corp and U.S. Steel, said revenue fell 10 percent to $880 million.
Sales at the company's metal recycling business, the largest contributor to revenue, slipped 11 percent, as average selling prices fell 4 percent.
Schnitzer had warned earlier in May that higher costs would pressure its third quarter margins.
Shares of the company closed at $24.89 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 EnBW, Germany's third largest utility group, said it had teamed up with Canada's Enbridge Inc for its offshore park Hohe See in the North Sea, which has an investment volume of around 1.8 billion euros ($1.92 billion).
* Enbridge - Company to participate in construction,operation of project. Once in service in late 2019, company's total investment in project to be $1.7 billion