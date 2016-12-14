版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 14日 星期三 19:56 BJT

Dutch packaging maker Schoeller Allibert explores sale - sources

FRANKFURT Dec 14 Dutch packaging maker Schoeller Allibert is exploring a sale as its owners seek an exit after reshaping the company, adding to a string of deals in the sector, three people close to the matter said.

Majority owner JP Morgan as well as co-investor Schoeller, a German family, have asked Citi to find a buyer for the maker of plastic boxes, which may be valued at about 400-500 million euros ($426-$532 million), the people said.

JP Morgan and OEP declined to comment, while Citi and the Schoeller family were not available for comment.

($1 = 0.9399 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Toby Sterling and Claire Ruckin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐