COLUMN-Why Google - and Larry Page - created their own Alphabet

(Chana R. Schoenberger is a business journalist in New York.
The opinions expressed are her own.)
By Chana, R. and Schoenberger
Aug 13 With the launch of its new holding
company, Alphabet, Google is trying its hardest not to be
Microsoft. And Chief Executive Officer Larry Page is signaling
that he does not want to be Bill Gates.
The software startup that Gates founded morphed into a tech
giant and gradually took over nearly every computer desktop in
the world. Its core products - Windows, still the dominant
desktop operating system, and productivity software like Office,
which made computers invaluable to office workers - minted
money. With this cash flow, Microsoft funded a research arm that
attracted the smartest engineers and scientists looking to do
blue-sky projects.
Then the Internet took over. Bill Gates went off to fight
malaria and to save the world. Microsoft receded slightly into a
comfortable existence as an industry behemoth that did extremely
well but no longer pulled in the brightest minds. Those computer
scientists were accepting jobs somewhere else: Google.
A tech CEO told me this week that hiring the best engineers
creates a network effect. They want to work with the smartest
people on the best projects, and the more of them a company
attracts, the better projects it can tackle - leading to more
top people joining the company. That's one reason why Seattle
became a hub of tech companies like Amazon; Microsoft, which is
based in Redmond, Washington, had done the groundwork by luring
so many techies to town.
Google remains one of the coolest companies on earth,
measured by the number of people clamoring for jobs there. For
the last six years it's ranked number one on Fortune's list of
the best companies to work for. The company has set the bar for
perks that techies in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and
elsewhere now consider standard, like the legendary free
cafeterias that offer chef-designed meals for all employees. But
Google is not the only hot company, and it faces hiring
competition from Facebook, Twitter, and a phalanx of newer
startups. This is especially true as Googlers leave to start
their own new companies.
Keeping a company on the cutting edge is about more than
making workers happy. They have to feel relevant, heard and
purposeful. One of the best ways to imbue work with a sense of
purpose is to make people feel as though they are changing the
world. Google's wackier projects have the potential to be
earth-shaking: driverless cars could reinvent the way we get
around; even the much-mocked Google Glass might turn out to be
amazing in the next iteration. The Calico life-extention project
- which focuses on aging and age-related diseases - represents a
push toward the holy grail of all technological research.
Commentators have noted the silliness of the name Alphabet
and its abc.xyz domain. That's not the point; Google is a pretty
silly name as well. The message behind the reorganization is
that Google is trying its hardest not to become irrelevant or
complacent. Page and his co-founder Sergey Brin are aiming to
prevent the company from missing out on the next major tech
trends. If it puts too much focus on its search and advertising
businesses, which make money, to the exclusion of new products,
Alphabet risks failing to invent the next amazing product or
service that will change the way we live the way Google search
did.
The concept behind the reorganization seems to be anointing
several non-search divisions as equally important as the core
Google business. That's just optics, because the company will
continue to make its money in the same way for the near future.
The most important change is in Page's role, which is shifting
to a spot at the top, with Brin, of the new Alphabet entity.
By formalizing a structure that gives weight to its most
out-there, passion-project research, Page is inviting the
coolest and most innovative engineers to come work for him. He's
saying that he does not know, as no executive ever does, what
his company's next big product will be. Prioritizing and
separating old-school Google from the idea-factory divisions of
the company may help ensure he gets the people he needs to make
that next idea as big as his search breakthrough.
(Chana R. Schoenberger)