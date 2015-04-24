UPDATE 1-Scholastic to sell EdTech business to Houghton Mifflin

(Adds background, details)
April 24 Scholastic Corp said it would
sell its educational technology and services business to
publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for $575 million
in cash, as it focuses on its core children's book publishing
business.
Scholastic, publisher of the "Harry Potter" series in the
United States, has also benefited from the popularity of
Minecraft Handbook series and cartoonist Raina Telgemeier's
titles "Sisters", "Drama" and "Smile".
These titles drove a 7 percent rise in revenue in its key
children's book publishing and distribution business last
quarter.
Sales in the EdTech business, which accounts for about 14
percent of Scholastic's overall sales, rose 9 percent to $249
million in the year ended May 2014.
The business includes production and distribution of
curriculum-based learning technology and materials for grades
pre-kindergarten to 12 in the United States.
Scholastic said on Friday it expects to invest the sale
proceeds - of about $360 million to $370 million - in its three
other businesses, including children's book publishing and
distribution.
The transaction is expected to add to Houghton Mifflin's net
income and free cash flow in 2016 and save $10 million to $20
million annually, the company said.
The deal is expected to close in the second calendar quarter
of 2015.
Houghton Mifflin said it boosted its existing share buyback
program by $100 million to $200 million.
Greenhill & Co acted as financial adviser to Scholastic on
the deal. Morgan Stanley served as an adviser to Houghton
Mifflin.
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Milbank,
Tweed, Hadley & McCloy were the legal advisers to Houghton
Mifflin.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)