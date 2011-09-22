UPDATE 1-Scholastic reports narrow-than-expected Q1 loss

(Follows alerts)

* Q1 adj loss/shr $0.81 vs est. loss $1.04

* Q1 rev $318 mln vs est. $302.2 mln

* Affirms full-year 2012 outlook

Sept 22 Children's books publisher Scholastic Corp posted a narrower-than-expected loss, helped by higher sales of educational products and services to schools.

For the June-August quarter, publisher of the Harry Potter series, posted a net loss of $27.1 million or 87 cents a share, compared with, $35.2 million or 98 cents a share, a year ago.

Net loss from continuing operations was at 81 cents a share.

Revenue increased 9.5 percent to $318 million.

Classroom and supplemental material publishing segment revenue increased 25 percent to $45.7 million.

Analysts, on an average, had expected loss of $1.04 per share on revenue view $302.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company backed its full-year 2012 outlook.

Shares of the New-York based company closed at $25.91 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)