UPDATE 1-Scholastic reports narrow-than-expected Q1 loss

BRIEF-Antero Midstream prices 6 mln common units at $33 per common unit
* Prices 6 million common units at a public offering price of $33.00 per common unit
(Follows alerts)
* Q1 adj loss/shr $0.81 vs est. loss $1.04
* Q1 rev $318 mln vs est. $302.2 mln
* Affirms full-year 2012 outlook
Sept 22 Children's books publisher Scholastic Corp posted a narrower-than-expected loss, helped by higher sales of educational products and services to schools.
For the June-August quarter, publisher of the Harry Potter series, posted a net loss of $27.1 million or 87 cents a share, compared with, $35.2 million or 98 cents a share, a year ago.
Net loss from continuing operations was at 81 cents a share.
Revenue increased 9.5 percent to $318 million.
Classroom and supplemental material publishing segment revenue increased 25 percent to $45.7 million.
Analysts, on an average, had expected loss of $1.04 per share on revenue view $302.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company backed its full-year 2012 outlook.
Shares of the New-York based company closed at $25.91 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Prices 6 million common units at a public offering price of $33.00 per common unit
Feb 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.