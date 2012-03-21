UPDATE 1-Scholastic revises Q3 results to reflect higher taxes

March 21 Children's publisher Scholastic Corp
said its third-quarter loss was more than what the
company has reported earlier this month to factor in higher
taxes.
A recent court decision found a unit of Scholastic liable
for sales taxes relating to its school book clubs business in
Connecticut, the company said in a statement.
The tax accrual raised Scholastic's consolidated loss for
the third quarter to $10.3 million, or 33 cents a share, from
the $3.2 million, or 10 cents a share, it reported March 15.
Shares of the company, which publishes the Harry Potter
series in the United States, closed up nearly 2 percent at
$37.35 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.