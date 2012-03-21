UPDATE 1-Scholastic revises Q3 results to reflect higher taxes

March 21 Children's publisher Scholastic Corp said its third-quarter loss was more than what the company has reported earlier this month to factor in higher taxes.

A recent court decision found a unit of Scholastic liable for sales taxes relating to its school book clubs business in Connecticut, the company said in a statement.

The tax accrual raised Scholastic's consolidated loss for the third quarter to $10.3 million, or 33 cents a share, from the $3.2 million, or 10 cents a share, it reported March 15.

Shares of the company, which publishes the Harry Potter series in the United States, closed up nearly 2 percent at $37.35 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.