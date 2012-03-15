UPDATE 2-Scholastic raises outlook as Hunger Games sales soar

* Raises FY2012 rev outlook to $2 bln, EPS from cont ops to
$2.60-$2.90
* Q3 loss from continuing ops $0.09 vs est $0.70
* Q3 revenue $467 mln vs est $393 mln
* Shares up 25 pct
March 15 Children's publisher Scholastic
Corp raised its full-year profit forecast on soaring
sales of 'The Hunger Games' books and its growing education
business in Asia, sending its shares up as much as 25 percent to
a nine-year high.
Sales of Suzanne Collins' popular series of young adult
novels reached a high point in the third quarter ahead of the
release of a movie based on it next week.
Scholastic, which also publishes the Harry Potter series in
the United States, sees 2012 earnings from continuing operations
at $2.60 to $2.90 per share, and revenue at about $2 billion.
It had earlier forecast earnings per share of $1.75 to $2.10
on revenue of about $1.9 billion.
"Year-to-date gains in profitability put us in a good
position to achieve this guidance even as we face a comparison
against last year's strong fourth-quarter results in educational
technology and services when we launched READ 180 Next
Generation," Chief Financial Officer Maureen O'Connell said.
READ 180 is the company's educational program aimed at
improving reading skills among school children.
Year-on-year comparisons would also be affected by strong
sales of Harry Potter books last year, ahead of the release of
the final movie in the series.
For the third quarter, net loss from continuing operations
narrowed to $3.2 million, or 9 cents a share, from $25.1
million, or 77 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter rose 22 percent to $467 million.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected
Scholastic to post a loss of 70 cents a share on revenue of $393
million in the quarter.
Scholastic stock, one of the top percentage gainers on the
Nasdaq on Thursday, was trading up 21 percent at $38.99 in heavy
volumes. They rose to $40.17 earlier in the session.